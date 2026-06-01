ZEE5 restricts FIFA World Cup to ₹799 or ₹1,699 subscriptions
Business
ZEE5 is making the FIFA World Cup available only to users who buy its special subscription: ₹799 for three months or ₹1,699 for a year.
Unlike other platforms that bundle sports with your mobile plan, you'll need a separate ZEE5 subscription to watch.
The pack also unlocks ZEE5's shows and movies.
ZEE5 skips telecom bundles, no 4K
Surprisingly, matches won't be available in 4K, which might be a letdown if you love crisp visuals.
ZEE5 is skipping telecom bundles this time and hoping more people will sign up directly, especially for the ₹799 quarterly plan, which experts think will be popular with fans just tuning in for the tournament.