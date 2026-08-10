ZEEL and Punit Goenka seek SAT relief over SEBI ban

Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) and its CEO, Punit Goenka, are fighting a two-month ban from trading in the securities market, handed down by India's market regulator SEBI on July 31.

The order also restricts ZEEL for two months and Goenka and promoter Subhash Chandra for one year.

ZEEL quickly asked for relief, so now the Securities Appellate Tribunal will hear their case on Wednesday.