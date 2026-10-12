Zen Technologies could win ₹6,000-cr of ₹20,000-cr government tender
Zen Technologies is hoping to snag a ₹6,000-crore slice from a massive ₹20,000-crore government tender.
The catch? It all depends on the government's rules: if they pick the IDDM [Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured] route, Zen could come out ahead.
But if foreign partners are allowed under the "Buy Indian" category, Zen might get a smaller share.
Zen Technologies markets $10,000 interceptor drones
Zen stands out for its budget-friendly interceptor drones (as low as $10,000 each) that can take down fast-moving threats and cost way less than overseas options.
The company's also investing in local production to cut back on imports.
With robotics set to become their biggest business area, Zen expects more of its revenue to come from the navy and air force, not just the army as before.
The tender process is expected to close by March 31 but could be pushed to September.