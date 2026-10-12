Zen Technologies could win ₹6,000-cr of ₹20,000-cr government tender

Zen stands out for its budget-friendly interceptor drones (as low as $10,000 each) that can take down fast-moving threats and cost way less than overseas options.

The company's also investing in local production to cut back on imports.

With robotics set to become their biggest business area, Zen expects more of its revenue to come from the navy and air force, not just the army as before.

The tender process is expected to close by March 31 but could be pushed to September.