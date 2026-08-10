Zen Technologies secures ₹295cr mod simulator contract, denies promoter links
Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies just scored a ₹295 crore contract from India's Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to supply simulators, with everything set to wrap up in one year.
The company made it clear this order is strictly business: no connections to its promoters or affiliates.
Zen profits fall 27.8% QIP extended
Zen's latest quarterly results showed profits dropping 27.8% and revenue down 10.5%, signaling a tougher patch for the company.
Despite this, they're extending their timeline to use leftover QIP funds until August 2028 for inorganic growth opportunities, acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.
On the leadership side, Jasthi Krishna Kishore joins as Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Director, with effect from July 25, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval, and Shilpa Choudari gets another term as whole-time director, moves aimed at steering Zen through its next phase.