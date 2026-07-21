Zen Technologies wins ₹177.5cr Ministry of Defence simulator upgrade contract
Business
Zen Technologies, a Hyderabad-based defense tech company, just scored a ₹177.5 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to upgrade and integrate Tank and Crew Gunnery Simulators.
The project is set to wrap up within one year, and Zen made it clear that its promoters have no personal ties to the deal.
Zen Technologies profits down nearly 69%
This big win comes after Zen's push into drone tech through its subsidiary Vector Technics, which aims to produce up to 3 lakh drone propulsion units annually with hopes of hitting ₹400 crore in revenue.
Still, even with these bold plans, Zen saw profits drop nearly 69% and revenue fall by about 45% in the March 2026 quarter compared to last year.