Zepto's Aadit Palicha to become youngest MD, CEO in India

Operational expansion

Impressive growth and market position

Zepto's revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹22,624 crore from ₹11,110 crore a year earlier. The company processed 210 million orders in the March quarter alone. Average daily orders rose to 23.3 lakh while dark-store productivity reached a record 2,140 orders per store per day. Despite these impressive numbers, neither Palicha nor Vohra are selling shares in the IPO as it is entirely investor-led, with existing shareholders such as Nexus Venture Partners and Contrary Capital partially monetizing their holdings.