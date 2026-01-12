Zepto denies any link to delivery partner's death in Hyderabad
Zepto, a popular hyper-fast delivery service in India, has clarified that a man who died in a road accident in Hyderabad earlier this month was not associated with its platform. The clarification comes after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, sparking fresh concerns over rider safety and quick-commerce models.
Zepto's statement on the accident
In an official statement, Zepto said the man seen in the viral footage was neither part of its delivery fleet, nor on duty for the company at the time of the incident. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident reported in Hyderabad and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased," Zepto said in its statement.
Zepto's verification process and insurance coverage
Zepto confirmed its claim via thorough database checks, facial recognition, as well as CCTV reviews across its store network. The company also said that all active delivery partners are insured with up to ₹10 lakh accidental cover and ₹1 lakh health insurance. "No claim has been made in this case, as the individual was not part of our delivery fleet," it added.
Accident details and police investigation
The accident in question occurred on January 5, around 5:15pm on the busy Tolichowki-Mehdipatnam road in Hyderabad. The victim, identified as Abhishek, had lost control of his two-wheeler and was run over by a private travel bus from behind. Police have taken the driver into custody and registered a case while an investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.
Quick-commerce delivery and rider safety under scrutiny
The incident has reignited scrutiny over quick-commerce delivery timelines and rider safety. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has raised concerns over the pressure to meet delivery targets and the lack of timely support for gig workers. This comes amid a string of accidents involving delivery riders in Hyderabad in recent weeks, raising alarms over the safety protocols in place for these fast-paced services.