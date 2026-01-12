Zepto denies any link to delivery partner's death in Hyderabad 

Zepto , a popular hyper-fast delivery service in India, has clarified that a man who died in a road accident in Hyderabad earlier this month was not associated with its platform. The clarification comes after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, sparking fresh concerns over rider safety and quick-commerce models.

Company response Zepto's statement on the accident In an official statement, Zepto said the man seen in the viral footage was neither part of its delivery fleet, nor on duty for the company at the time of the incident. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident reported in Hyderabad and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased," Zepto said in its statement.

Safety measures Zepto's verification process and insurance coverage Zepto confirmed its claim via thorough database checks, facial recognition, as well as CCTV reviews across its store network. The company also said that all active delivery partners are insured with up to ₹10 lakh accidental cover and ₹1 lakh health insurance. "No claim has been made in this case, as the individual was not part of our delivery fleet," it added.

Incident report Accident details and police investigation The accident in question occurred on January 5, around 5:15pm on the busy Tolichowki-Mehdipatnam road in Hyderabad. The victim, identified as Abhishek, had lost control of his two-wheeler and was run over by a private travel bus from behind. Police have taken the driver into custody and registered a case while an investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.