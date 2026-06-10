Zepto files updated DRHP for ₹8,010cr issue plus 113 million OFS
Business
Zepto, the 10-minute grocery delivery startup, just filed an updated DRHP for a ₹8,010 crore fresh issue plus an OFS of 113 million shares with SEBI.
The offer includes fresh shares and a big chunk being sold by early backers like Nexus Venture Partners and Kaiser Permanente.
Zepto plans to be listed on both NSE and BSE.
Zepto expansion and 75% institutional allocation
The money raised will help Zepto open more dark stores, expand into existing and new markets, boost its tech game, and ramp up marketing to reach more users.
Most of the shares are set aside for big institutional investors (75%), but there's room for retail investors (10%) and employees too.
Zepto's aiming to lock in its spot as a major player in India's quick commerce race.