Zepto IPO will make Aadit Palicha, 23, youngest listed CEO

Zepto targets ₹10,000cr IPO

Zepto is aiming to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through its IPO, without either founder selling his shares.

The company has grown fast: from 337 stores two years ago to over 1,100 across 66 cities now, handling more than 2.3 million orders daily.

Revenue more than doubled in FY26 to ₹22,624 crore (though losses were ₹5,905 crore), and despite running this massive operation, both founders take home relatively modest salaries: ₹2.74 crore for Palicha and ₹2.61 crore for Vohra.