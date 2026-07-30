Zepto pauses listing plans, seeks over ₹1,000cr in pre-IPO funding

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) permits companies planning an IPO to raise up to 20% of their proposed fresh issue through a pre-IPO placement.

However, any capital raised this way will be deducted from the fresh issue component of the IPO. This means that Zepto can only raise the remaining amount through its public offering.

Initially, Zepto had planned to raise around ₹8,000 crore but has now reduced its IPO size to around ₹5,000-6,000 crore.