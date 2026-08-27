Zerodha CEO Kamath warns exposure near ₹9000cr after ₹6000cr borrowing

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath is sounding the alarm on margin trading, saying big market swings could force investors to sell at a loss.

On Zerodha's 16th anniversary, he shared that clients have borrowed nearly ₹6,000 crore for stocks, pushing the company's total margin trading exposure close to ₹9,000 crore.

While this brings in about 10% of Zerodha's revenue, Kamath worries a major downturn could hit leveraged investors hard.