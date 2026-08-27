Zerodha CEO Kamath warns exposure near ₹9000cr after ₹6000cr borrowing
Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath is sounding the alarm on margin trading, saying big market swings could force investors to sell at a loss.
On Zerodha's 16th anniversary, he shared that clients have borrowed nearly ₹6,000 crore for stocks, pushing the company's total margin trading exposure close to ₹9,000 crore.
While this brings in about 10% of Zerodha's revenue, Kamath worries a major downturn could hit leveraged investors hard.
SEBI moves to tighten broker rules
Margin-funded investments across India are at an all-time high (₹1.36 lakh crore by July 2026) even though overall trading has slowed.
SEBI is stepping in with stricter rules for brokers to manage these risks better.
Meanwhile, Zerodha is branching out into mutual funds and US investments, reflecting how both regulations and market trends are changing fast.
Kamath also reminds everyone to factor in extra costs like interest and taxes before jumping into margin trades: smart moves matter more than ever right now.