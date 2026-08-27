Zerodha launches Life Cycle Fund 2031 that shifts assets automatically

Zerodha Fund House just launched the Zerodha Life Cycle Fund 2031, a five-year target-date fund designed for anyone looking to invest with a specific goal in mind.

The New Fund Offer is open till September 10, and this one joins their earlier Zerodha Life Cycle Fund 2036 and Zerodha Life Cycle Fund 2041 funds.

Like its siblings, it automatically shifts your money from higher-risk to safer assets as you get closer to the finish line.