Zerodha launches Life Cycle Fund 2031 that shifts assets automatically
Zerodha Fund House just launched the Zerodha Life Cycle Fund 2031, a five-year target-date fund designed for anyone looking to invest with a specific goal in mind.
The New Fund Offer is open till September 10, and this one joins their earlier Zerodha Life Cycle Fund 2036 and Zerodha Life Cycle Fund 2041 funds.
Like its siblings, it automatically shifts your money from higher-risk to safer assets as you get closer to the finish line.
Minimum ₹100, diversified assets
You can start investing with as little as ₹100, and the fund spreads your money across stocks (tracking the Nifty LargeMidcap 250), government securities, gold, silver, and even some arbitrage.
It's treated like an equity investment for taxes, so you get long-term capital gains benefits if you hold on.
When the fund matures in five years, you can cash out or roll over into another Life Cycle fund, making it pretty flexible for short-term goals without needing to constantly rebalance on your own.