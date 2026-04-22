Why Zerodha has shut down its 'Zero1' program
What's the story
Leading Indian discount broker Zerodha has announced the discontinuation of its Zero1 initiative. The program was launched to collaborate with content creators in developing and owning unique show formats. According to Moneycontrol, several creators associated with the Zero1 network have confirmed this development. One of them said they were informed a few months ago about the program's winding down by March-end.
Initiative
Pitched as modern media network
The Zero1 initiative was pitched as a modern media network that would simplify complex topics at the intersection of finance, health, and investments through data-driven storytelling. Under this program, Zerodha had built an extensive network of influencers and social media partnerships with several creators. These included Varun Mayya, Achina Sirohi Mayya, Loveena Kamath among others.
Speculations
Speculations around reasons for shutdown
While the official reason for ending the program was a lot of regulatory uncertainty around the entire initiative, some creators speculate it could be due to lack of direct ROI or SEBI's increased scrutiny on finfluencers and surrogate advertising. Despite these speculations, many creators have confirmed that Zerodha had no control over their content. They were free to post whatever they wanted as long as they used the Zero1 by Zerodha branding on videos.
Strategic shift
Shift to in-house content creation
With the discontinuation of the Zero1 network, Zerodha has decided to bring all content creation in-house. The company said its new strategy is "to run and own all the channels in-house," which would give it "full control on the content that is put out." This move comes amid regulatory uncertainty surrounding the entire initiative. Despite this transition, Zerodha will continue focusing on financial education through its existing platforms like Varsity on YouTube and Instagram, Rainmatter, among others.