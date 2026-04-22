Why Zerodha has shut down its 'Zero1' program

Leading Indian discount broker Zerodha has announced the discontinuation of its Zero1 initiative. The program was launched to collaborate with content creators in developing and owning unique show formats. According to Moneycontrol, several creators associated with the Zero1 network have confirmed this development. One of them said they were informed a few months ago about the program's winding down by March-end.

Initiative Pitched as modern media network The Zero1 initiative was pitched as a modern media network that would simplify complex topics at the intersection of finance, health, and investments through data-driven storytelling. Under this program, Zerodha had built an extensive network of influencers and social media partnerships with several creators. These included Varun Mayya, Achina Sirohi Mayya, Loveena Kamath among others.

Speculations Speculations around reasons for shutdown While the official reason for ending the program was a lot of regulatory uncertainty around the entire initiative, some creators speculate it could be due to lack of direct ROI or SEBI's increased scrutiny on finfluencers and surrogate advertising. Despite these speculations, many creators have confirmed that Zerodha had no control over their content. They were free to post whatever they wanted as long as they used the Zero1 by Zerodha branding on videos.

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