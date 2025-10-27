Zerodha will soon let you invest in US stocks

Trading will happen via India INX Global Access and NSE-IX Unsponsored Depository Receipts at GIFT City. Zerodha's CTO Kailash Nadh says they're focused on keeping things seamless and user-friendly, both up front and behind the scenes.

Zerodha's long road to US stock trading

Zerodha tried launching this back in 2020 but ran into regulatory roadblocks.

Now, with other platforms like Angel One and INDmoney already in the game (and some like Groww pausing new signups), Zerodha aims to make global investing more accessible for Indian users through its regulated model.