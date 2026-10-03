Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath urges Indian startups to secure funding now
Business
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath is urging Indian startups to secure funding soon, saying the current climate is as good as it gets.
He backed a prediction from X user @aravind, who warned that tougher times could be ahead for fundraising because of shifting economic conditions.
The message: don't wait: getting your finances in order now could make a big difference.
X user @aravind warns AI selloff
Kamath showed his full support for Aravind's forecast with a 100 emoji.
Aravind, known for accurate predictions, expects geopolitical events to shake up AI and tech markets by 2027, possibly causing panic-selling and stock drops, especially for startups relying on AI.
For everyone else, Aravind also suggests playing it safe: avoid risky investments and debt.