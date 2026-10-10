Zeroset raises $5.2 million to help AI understand business operations
Business
Zeroset, started by college dropouts Akshat Kannan and William Zhang, just raised $5.2 million to help AI understand how real businesses work.
Backed by Gradient Ventures and 2048 Ventures, the funding will go toward building technology that lets AI agents handle complex tasks (no business degree required).
Nebula consolidates workplace data for AI
Their first product, Nebula, brings together data from workplace tools so AI can actually follow how work gets done over time.
Right now it is in a closed preview as the team grows and training its models.