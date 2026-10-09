Zetwerk aiming to raise $525 million in IPO, targets ₹27,000cr valuation
Zetwerk, a Bengaluru-based manufacturing platform, is set to go public with an IPO aiming to raise up to $525 million.
The IPO is likely to open on October 15, 2026, targeting a valuation of ₹27,000 crore (about $2.8 billion), and the company has a targeted listing date of October 23.
This marks a big step in Zetwerk's growth journey after getting regulatory approval earlier this year.
Zetwerk offering new ₹2,600cr, 9.684cr sale
The offering includes new shares worth ₹2,600 crore and a sale of up to 9.684 crore shares from existing investors.
Major financial players like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs are managing the process.
Zetwerk operates 26 factories worldwide and serves industries from renewable energy to consumer electronics, showing off its global reach as it joins India's buzzing IPO scene, which has already seen $14 billion raised in 2026 alone.