Zetwerk aiming to raise $525 million in IPO, targets ₹27,000cr valuation

Zetwerk, a Bengaluru-based manufacturing platform, is set to go public with an IPO aiming to raise up to $525 million.

The IPO is likely to open on October 15, 2026, targeting a valuation of ₹27,000 crore (about $2.8 billion), and the company has a targeted listing date of October 23.

This marks a big step in Zetwerk's growth journey after getting regulatory approval earlier this year.