Separately, Zetwerk is considering a pre-IPO round of ₹500 crore

This B2B manufacturing platform wants to raise ₹5,000cr via IPO

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:21 pm Mar 31, 202601:21 pm

What's the story

Zetwerk, a leading B2B manufacturing platform, has filed confidential papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). The company is looking to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through this issue. Separately, Zetwerk is considering a pre-IPO round of ₹500 crore at a valuation of ₹25,000-26,000 crore ahead of its listing.