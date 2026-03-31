This B2B manufacturing platform wants to raise ₹5,000cr via IPO
What's the story
Zetwerk, a leading B2B manufacturing platform, has filed confidential papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). The company is looking to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through this issue. Separately, Zetwerk is considering a pre-IPO round of ₹500 crore at a valuation of ₹25,000-26,000 crore ahead of its listing.
Financials
Zetwerk's financial performance
Zetwerk's gross revenue for FY25 fell 11% to ₹12,798 crore from ₹14,443 crore in FY24. However, the company's losses narrowed by 60% to ₹371 crore in FY25 from ₹918 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Profile
A look at the company
Zetwerk was founded in 2018 by Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma, and Vishal Chaudhary. It operates a marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with manufacturing suppliers across sectors like consumer electronics, aerospace, renewables, and industrial machinery in global markets. The company has now appointed Kotak Mahindra and Goldman Sachs to guide its IPO plans.