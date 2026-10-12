Zetwerk IPO priced ₹143-₹151 could net early backers 38x returns
Business
Zetwerk, a B2B manufacturing platform, is about to hit the stock market with shares priced at ₹143 to ₹151 each.
At the top price, Zetwerk's value hits ₹25,583 crore ($2.7 billion), and early backers like Kae Capital and Accel could see up to 38 times the returns on what they put in.
Zetwerk IPO to raise 5,012cr
The IPO aims to raise ₹5,012 crore, with about ₹1,152 crore going directly to early investors through an offer for sale.
This move not only shows how much Zetwerk has grown but also gives its earliest supporters a big payday for believing in the company from the start.