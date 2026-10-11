Zetwerk launches IPO October 15 with ₹2,830cr fresh issue

Most of the IPO funds (₹2,160 crore) are set aside for paying off debt, and the remaining fresh-issue proceeds are for fueling growth.

Shares are split up mainly for institutional buyers (75%), but retail investors and employees have their own slice too.

Zetwerk works with sectors like aerospace and renewable energy (think clients like Siemens Gamesa), but even with growing revenues (₹15,913.3 crore in the financial year ended March 2026), they reported a net loss of ₹1,606.1 crore in the financial year ended March 2026.

Shares are expected to hit stock exchanges by October 23.