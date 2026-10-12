Zetwerk Manufacturing valued near ₹26,000 cr opens IPO Oct 15

If you're thinking of applying, the minimum is 99 shares (about ₹14,949). Retail investors get 10% of the pie, while most of it goes to big institutional buyers.

Eligible employees will also avail a discount of ₹14 per share.

The IPO closes on October 19; allotment happens October 21, and listing is set for October 23 on BSE and NSE.

Promoters Amrit Pratik Acharya and Srinath Ramakrishnan are among those selling shares this time around.