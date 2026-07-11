Zetwerk to invest in Rahul Sharma's US AI robotics startup

Zetwerk wins SEBI nod for 4,200cr

The investment fits right into Zetwerk's push for industrial innovation, with the new venture aiming to shake up manufacturing using AI and robotics.

This all comes as Zetwerk gets SEBI approval for its draft IPO papers looking to raise up to ₹4,200 crore and shows off some financial resilience, cutting net losses sharply even as market conditions stay tough.