Zetwerk to invest in Rahul Sharma's US AI robotics startup
Business
Zetwerk will be an equity investor in a U.S.-based AI robotics startup launched by its co-founder, Rahul Sharma.
With this move, the startup will now get independent funding to grow, while Sharma steps into a nonexecutive board role and Shreerang Godbole from Zetwerk's electronics team is set to take over his day-to-day duties.
Zetwerk wins SEBI nod for 4,200cr
The investment fits right into Zetwerk's push for industrial innovation, with the new venture aiming to shake up manufacturing using AI and robotics.
This all comes as Zetwerk gets SEBI approval for its draft IPO papers looking to raise up to ₹4,200 crore and shows off some financial resilience, cutting net losses sharply even as market conditions stay tough.