Zhipu stock surged then collapsed amid US AI chip curbs
Zhipu (aka Z.AI Co.) saw its shares soar almost 2,000% in less than six months after its January debut, but since June, the stock has crashed over 85%.
The big reason? New US restrictions are limiting several countries from providing Chinese firms remote access to advanced AI chips and servers, making things tough for China's AI scene.
A fresh 6.8% dip on Tuesday just showed how shaky the market is right now.
Minimax Group Inc. down about 1-third
It's not just Zhipu: other companies like Minimax Group Inc. have also lost about one-third of their value as these US rules kick in.
Still, a lot of investors are keeping an eye on Zhipu (short interest is at 9.9% of free float), and even after all the drama, its shares are still up 200% from where they started in January.
The whole situation highlights how global tech battles can shake up entire industries almost overnight.