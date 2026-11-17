Zhipu (aka Z.AI Co.) saw its shares soar almost 2,000% in less than six months after its January debut, but since June, the stock has crashed over 85%.

The big reason? New US restrictions are limiting several countries from providing Chinese firms remote access to advanced AI chips and servers, making things tough for China's AI scene.

A fresh 6.8% dip on Tuesday just showed how shaky the market is right now.