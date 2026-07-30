Zhongji Innolight's HK$53.4bn IPO falls nearly 8% in Hong Kong
Business
Zhongji Innolight, a major Chinese optical component maker, just launched the biggest Hong Kong IPO of 2026, raising HK$53.4 billion ($6.8 billion).
Even with all that buzz, the stock dropped nearly 8% on its first day, opening below its offer price.
Zhongji most traded in Hong Kong
Despite the shaky start, Zhongji became Hong Kong's most traded stock during mid-morning trading, beating out Tencent and Xiaomi in turnover.
The company holds a leading 21.2% share in high-speed optical communications worldwide and relies heavily on US sales (61.7%), tying its fortunes closely to global AI growth.
This record-breaking IPO also highlights Hong Kong's role as a top financial hub, even during uncertain times.