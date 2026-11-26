Zoho and LinkedIn report 6% Indian SMBs AI-literate, BYOK adoption
A new Zoho and LinkedIn report says just 6% of India's small and medium businesses (SMBs) are AI-literate, compared to 18% of bigger companies.
While many SMBs are eager to use generative AI for better productivity, they are cautious about data security:
early adopters are connecting their own AI models through Bring-Your-Own-Key (BYOK) setups to keep things safe.
Indian SMBs AI searches doubled
AI-powered searches among SMBs have doubled, but only 16% have in-house AI engineering capability versus more than 34% of larger firms.
Security remains a big deal: there has been a 35% jump in password manager use.
Still, SMBs make up 31% of India's GDP, and according to LinkedIn's Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, SMB sellers who used AI carried out roughly 40% more sales activity and connected with nearly twice as many decision-makers as those who did not.