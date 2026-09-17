Zoho-backed Netrasemi urges government help deploying chips before Semicon India
Netrasemi, a homegrown chip startup backed by Zoho Corp, is asking the government for more support to actually get its chips into use, not just develop them.
Co-founder Jyothis Indirabhai says that while India's 1.28 trillion rupee incentive scheme helps with building technology, it doesn't do enough to help startups like theirs break into the market.
This push comes right before the big Semicon India 2026 conference.
Jyothis Indirabhai urges Indian procurement reforms
Indirabhai points out that even localization mostly means using foreign-made parts, making it tough for Indian companies to compete.
He'd like to see policies that actually encourage industries, like telecom and surveillance, to buy Indian-designed chips.
Industry experts are also suggesting pilot projects and changes in government tenders to give local chipmakers a fairer chance.