Zoho-backed Netrasemi urges government help deploying chips before Semicon India

Netrasemi, a homegrown chip startup backed by Zoho Corp, is asking the government for more support to actually get its chips into use, not just develop them.

Co-founder Jyothis Indirabhai says that while India's 1.28 trillion rupee incentive scheme helps with building technology, it doesn't do enough to help startups like theirs break into the market.

This push comes right before the big Semicon India 2026 conference.