Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu urges reskilling for AI-era computer workers
Business
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is urging people in computer-based jobs to level up their skills for the AI era.
He pointed out that one smart person using AI can get as much done as 10 people, showing just how much work is changing.
His comments have sparked fresh conversations about what it really takes to thrive at work now that AI is changing modern offices.
Sridhar Vembu: set goals, manage AI
According to Vembu, these are all about knowing how to set clear goals and manage AI tools smartly so things don't go off track.
It's not just about using AI, it's about guiding it well and avoiding mistakes.
Mastering these skills could be a real game-changer for anyone hoping to stand out in today's fast-moving workplaces.