Zoho CEO Vembu criticizes Google after Delhi ₹30L ruling

Sridhar Vembu backs Nithin Kamath

Vembu backed Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, saying, I am with Nithin on this: What Google was doing was completely unethical . . . I am glad it has been found illegal in India. They need to be held to account for these shady business practices.

The court made it clear that Google wasn't just a passive platform: it actively enabled misuse through its Ads and Keyword Planner tools.

Even if trademarks weren't visible in ads, using them as keywords still counts as infringement.