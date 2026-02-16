Zoho co-founder's take on AI job fears

Lately, there's been a lot of noise from tech leaders warning that AI could make roles like coders, lawyers, and accountants obsolete in just a year or so. Microsoft 's Mustafa Suleyman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei have both sounded alarms—especially about software engineering—saying advanced AI tools are already reshaping how work gets done.

Stay open-minded and flexible, Vembu advises

Vembu says the best way to handle all this change is to stay open-minded and flexible.

He encourages people to learn new things, form strong but adaptable beliefs ("You cannot "buy" a conviction, it has to come from within,"), and not get stuck in rigid thinking.

His advice: keep learning, act on your beliefs, and pay attention as the tech world evolves.