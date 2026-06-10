Zoho debuts 1st in-house Nathu La servers cutting energy 12-18%

Zoho's Nagpur team built Nathu La

Nathu La was built by Zoho's engineering team in Nagpur, using Intel Xeon 6 chips.

What is cool is that many of the engineers came through Zoho's SETU program, so many helped make this happen.

For now, a few hundred servers are running at Zoho's data centers and they plan to scale up soon, but there are not any plans yet to sell them commercially.