Zoho debuts 1st in-house Nathu La servers cutting energy 12-18%
Business
Zoho just rolled out Nathu La, its first in-house server platform, a big step into hardware for the company.
Designed to power Zoho's global data centers (serving over 150 million users), these servers are all about cutting costs and energy use.
Zoho says Nathu La can reduce power consumption by 12-18% and total costs by as much as 30%, making things more efficient and self-reliant.
Zoho's Nagpur team built Nathu La
Nathu La was built by Zoho's engineering team in Nagpur, using Intel Xeon 6 chips.
What is cool is that many of the engineers came through Zoho's SETU program, so many helped make this happen.
For now, a few hundred servers are running at Zoho's data centers and they plan to scale up soon, but there are not any plans yet to sell them commercially.