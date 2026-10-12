Zoho's Sridhar Vembu rejects UBI calls it unimaginative and dystopian
Business
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu isn't a fan of universal basic income (UBI).
Reacting to growing worries that AI might take away jobs, he called UBI an "unimaginative and dystopian vision."
Instead, Vembu thinks we should focus on creating new kinds of work, like environmental restoration or caregiving, and use the wealth generated by AI to open up fresh opportunities.
Sridhar Vembu highlights diverse human skills
Vembu also believes it's time for society to re-examine what we value as technology changes.
Drawing from Hindu philosophy, he highlighted the importance of diverse human skills and warned against seeing people only through the lens of productivity.
His take? We need a deeper understanding of how AI will shape our lives and communities.