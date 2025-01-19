What's the story

Food delivery giant Zomato has pumped in another ₹500 crore into its quick commerce arm, Blinkit.

The investment was revealed in documents submitted to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), according to Tofler.

The funding round saw the issuance of 2,537 equity shares at ₹19.70 lakh each, amounting to nearly ₹500 crore.

With the latest infusion, Zomato's total investment in Blinkit reaches around ₹2,800 crore.