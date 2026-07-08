Zostel Hospitality seeks SEBI probe into Prism IPO equity omission

Zostel seeks independent Prism IPO review

Besides reaching out to SEBI, Zostel has also contacted stock exchanges and lead managers, pushing for an independent review and even a pause on Oyo's IPO until all disclosures are fully transparent.

While Oyo's parent company Prism does mention the lawsuit in its filings, Zostel feels it only tells one side of the story and doesn't highlight what investors really need to know.