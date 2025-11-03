Zostel eyes global expansion, plans IPO in 3-4 years

Zostel, the popular backpacker hostel chain, is gearing up for a major milestone with the launch of its 100th property this week. The company operates on a franchise-based model and has 29 more properties planned over the next six months as part of its aggressive expansion strategy in domestic and international markets. In an interview ith CNBC-TV18, CEO Aviral Gupta said Zostel is already profitable at scale and could consider an IPO in the next three to four years.

Global growth First international hostel in Phuket Gupta said, "We are pressing the accelerator on growth," noting that Zostel recently opened its first international hostel in Phuket. The company intends to expand further into global markets with new hostels planned in Bangkok, Bali, the Philippines, Tokyo, Dubai, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Sri Lanka by 2027. Gupta added that "profitability is not a concern for us," despite heavy investments in building synergy brands like Zo House and Zo Trips.

Operational insights Business model has been unit economics positive from day one Founded in 2013, Zostel has grown organically and profitably without spending on marketing. Gupta said the company's business model has been "unit economics positive from day one," with hostels not needing external capital to grow at an organic pace. Nearly 80% of Zostel's customers are Indians while international travelers make up the remaining 20%. The chain maintains an annual average occupancy of 65-70%, with metros recording as high as 95% throughout the year.

Expansion strategy Franchise program has received over 8,000 applications Zostel's franchise program has attracted significant investor interest, with over 8,000 applications and investment commitments worth $500 million. However, the company has accepted less than 1% to maintain brand integrity. Gupta said they receive 25-30 new applications every day but their focus is on choosing the right partners who align with their identity. He also stressed that India's backpacking market is still 7-9 years behind Europe and Southeast Asia in maturity and contribution to GDP.