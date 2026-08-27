Zuckerberg offers Matt Deitke $250 million to join Meta superintelligence lab
Meta just landed 24-year-old AI whiz Matt Deitke for its Superintelligence Lab (after he turned down a $125 million offer, Mark Zuckerberg personally stepped in and doubled it to $250 million over 4 years).
The deal includes up to $100 million in the first year, showing just how intense the race for top AI minds has become.
Deitke's AI2 research advanced computer vision
Deitke made waves with his award-winning AI research at the Allen Institute for AI (AI2) in Seattle, working on ProcTHOR and being closely associated with Molmo that push boundaries in how computers see and understand the world.
He also co-founded Vercept, a startup backed by big names like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
Now at Meta, his expertise in advanced AI is set to help shape Meta's next big leap in artificial intelligence.