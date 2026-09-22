Mark Zuckerberg's net worth up $25B in a day
What's the story
Mark Zuckerberg saw his net worth jump by a whopping $25 billion in just one day. The spike came as Meta's stocks surged nearly 12%, according to Forbes. The rally took Zuckerberg's fortune to $253.6 billion, with investor confidence in Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy being one factor behind the stock's performance.
Figures
A look at the rise
Zuckerberg's wealth initially surged by $12.9 billion after Meta shares rose in early trading on Monday.
By midday, the stock had further gained, pushing his estimated one-day increase to a staggering $25 billion.
As of 2:00pm ET on Monday, Zuckerberg was ranked number six on Forbes's Real-Time Billionaires list, some $14.5 billion behind Sergey Brin, who was estimated at $268.1 billion at the time of writing.
Analyst prediction
Wells Fargo raises price target for Meta shares
The surge in Meta shares was also aided by Wells Fargo raising its price target for the stock to $796 from $640.
The bank maintained an overweight rating on the company ahead of Meta Connect later this week.
It flagged usage statistics for Muse, a personal AI agent introduced by Meta earlier this month, as a key metric to watch.
AI advancement
Muse is a personal AI agent
Muse is a personal AI agent that can perform tasks like sending emails and booking travel across connected apps.
Zuckerberg has described the broader goal of this technology as delivering "personal superintelligence" across Meta's platforms.
The company has been expanding Muse beyond traditional chatbot functions, with plans to integrate it into its AI glasses as well.
Strategic focus
Meta's investment in AI goes back over a decade
Meta's investment in AI goes back over a decade. The company launched Facebook AI Research in 2013 and unveiled its Llama large language model in 2023.
The new AI strategy has been integrated across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
Meta has also made significant investments in computing infrastructure and AI-focused hardware to support these initiatives.