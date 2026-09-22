Mark Zuckerberg's net worth up $25B in a day

Zuckerberg's wealth initially surged by $12.9 billion after Meta shares rose in early trading on Monday.

By midday, the stock had further gained, pushing his estimated one-day increase to a staggering $25 billion.

As of 2:00pm ET on Monday, Zuckerberg was ranked number six on Forbes's Real-Time Billionaires list, some $14.5 billion behind Sergey Brin, who was estimated at $268.1 billion at the time of writing.