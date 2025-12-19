Zuckerberg's foundation pulls funding from pro-immigration group he co-founded

Why does it matter?

This marks a big shift for both organizations—CZI is moving away from advocacy work, with layoffs already hitting its immigration reform team earlier this year.

Still, FWD.us isn't shutting down; it's now relying on other donors like the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations to keep pushing for immigration policies like the DREAM Act and H-1B visa reforms.

For anyone following tech philanthropy or immigrant rights, it's a sign of changing priorities at one of Silicon Valley's biggest charitable groups.