Zuckerberg's foundation pulls funding from pro-immigration group he co-founded
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is ending its financial support for FWD.us, the immigration advocacy group Zuckerberg helped launch in 2013.
CZI, which once covered over half of FWD.us's $400 million budget, formalized the funding cut this April and won't back the group in 2025.
Why does it matter?
This marks a big shift for both organizations—CZI is moving away from advocacy work, with layoffs already hitting its immigration reform team earlier this year.
Still, FWD.us isn't shutting down; it's now relying on other donors like the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations to keep pushing for immigration policies like the DREAM Act and H-1B visa reforms.
For anyone following tech philanthropy or immigrant rights, it's a sign of changing priorities at one of Silicon Valley's biggest charitable groups.