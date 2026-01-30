Zupee lays off 200 employees as real-money gaming ban hits

Zupee, the Delhi-NCR gaming app known for Ludo and Carrom, just let go of 200 people—about 40% of its team—as it adapts to new rules banning real-money games. This is Zupee's second big layoff since September.

The company is now focusing on social games and short-form content The latest layoffs impacted approximately 200 employees across a few teams.

The company says it's now focusing more on social games and short-form content that fit better with India's new gaming laws.

Laid-off employees will receive several benefits Laid-off employees are getting up to six months' financial aid after their notice period, full health insurance coverage, access to a ₹1 crore medical fund, help finding new jobs through industry partners, and priority if they want to return.

Founder Dilsher Singh Malhi said, "This has been a tough call for us, but was necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework."