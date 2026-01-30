Zupee lays off 200 employees as real-money gaming ban hits
Zupee, the Delhi-NCR gaming app known for Ludo and Carrom, just let go of 200 people—about 40% of its team—as it adapts to new rules banning real-money games.
This is Zupee's second big layoff since September.
The company is now focusing on social games and short-form content
The latest layoffs impacted approximately 200 employees across a few teams.
The company says it's now focusing more on social games and short-form content that fit better with India's new gaming laws.
Laid-off employees will receive several benefits
Laid-off employees are getting up to six months' financial aid after their notice period, full health insurance coverage, access to a ₹1 crore medical fund, help finding new jobs through industry partners, and priority if they want to return.
Founder Dilsher Singh Malhi said, "This has been a tough call for us, but was necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework."
Zupee has over 200 million registered users
Zupee has over 200 million registered users, according to the Jan 30, 2026 article, and was valued at $600 million after a major funding round in 2022.
Just last November, they bought an Australian AI startup called Nucanon to boost their interactive storytelling game.