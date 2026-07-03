Zydus, Apollo offer Shield MCD cancer blood test in India

India low screening, high cancer deaths

Cancer screening rates are pretty low in India, even though the country saw more than 1.41 million new cases and over 900,000 deaths in 2022.

Apollo's chairman Prathap C Reddy says catching cancer early is crucial for better outcomes, while Zydus MD Sharvil Patel hopes more people will become aware of these tests.

The announcement also gave both companies' shares a boost.