Zydus Lifesciences announces Samir Desai's death, follows SEBI regulations
Zydus Lifesciences has announced the sudden passing of Samir Desai, who led their Biologics division.
The company shared the news, following all official SEBI rules for public disclosures.
Company secretary confirms all details were included
Company Secretary Dhaval N Soni confirmed that every detail required by regulation was included in their announcement, along with an attached document for reference.
Zydus didn't share personal details about Desai or his connections with directors, focusing instead on being open and clear as per governance standards.