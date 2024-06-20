Government allocates ₹2,254 crore for National Forensic Sciences University

By Simran Jeet 03:00 pm Jun 20, 202403:00 pm

What's the story The Union government has sanctioned an expenditure of ₹2,254 crore to establish the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) across India. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday as part of the government's policy to overhaul the criminal justice system. The new laws, set to be enforced from July 1, contain provisions related to forensic evidence and will replace British-era statutes.

Nationwide expansion

NFSU expansion to cover all states and Union territories

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans to establish an NFSU in 28 states and all Union territories, with the capacity to educate up to 9,000 students. Each state and Union territory will host an NFSU off-campus laboratory. Vaishnaw stated that the purpose of this infrastructure is to conduct professional investigations against criminals to ensure offences are prosecuted and perpetrators are brought to justice.

Scheme approval

National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme approved

The Union Cabinet has approved the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFIES) to establish more NFSU campuses and central forensic science laboratories across the country. The scheme, with a financial outlay of ₹2,254.43 crore for the period from 2024-25 to 2028-29, is expected to address the shortage of trained forensic manpower in India. The government emphasizes the importance of high quality, trained forensic professionals in the timely and scientific examination of evidence for an efficient criminal justice process.

Law implementation

New criminal laws to be implemented from July

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed the implementation of three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act—without any obstacles. These laws were passed by Parliament in late 2023. Meghwal emphasized that the creation of new educational institutes for forensic sciences is part of the government's action plan to implement these New Criminal Laws which require forensic investigation for offenses punishable by seven years or more.

Conviction goal

Government aims for high conviction rate with NFSU expansion

There is a notable shortage of trained forensic personnel in the country's Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs). The establishment of additional NFSU campuses and new Central Forensic Science Laboratories is part of the government's strategy to reduce the case load or pendency of forensic laboratories. This move is expected to help achieve the government's goal of securing a high conviction rate of more than 90%.