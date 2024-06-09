Next Article

JEE Advanced 2024 results declared

JEE-Advanced results 2024 declared! Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops

11:03 am Jun 09, 2024

What's the story The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He scored 355 out of 360 marks. Aditya, also from IIT Delhi zone, was the second-top scorer. Rank 3 went to Bhogalapalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone) with 338 marks. The top female candidate was Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel (IIT Bombay zone), who scored 332 marks.

Exam statistics

JEE-Advanced 2024: Over 48,000 candidates qualify

A total of 186,584 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced exam, with 1,80,200 appearing in both papers. Out of these, 40,284 males and 7,964 females successfully qualified for the exam. This brings the total number of successful candidates to 48,248. The examination took place on May 26 with two separate papers conducted at different times.

Twitter Post

Check the list here

Result access

JEE-Advanced 2024: How to access results online

Candidates can view their results on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in. To access their scorecard, they need to click on the "JEE Advanced 2024 scorecard download link," and enter their registration number, date of birth, and phone number in the respective fields. Prior to releasing the results, IIT Madras had published an answer key on May 31 for candidates to raise objections, if any.

Admission procedure

JEE-Advanced 2024: Counseling and admissions process

Following the results announcement, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence counseling for admissions based on JEE Advanced ranks from June 10. This centralized process will be used for admissions to IITs, NITs, and other premier engineering institutes. Qualified students can register for counseling at josaa.nic.in. Additionally, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) has begun for those interested in architecture programs at select IITs with a deadline of June 10.