Student who died by suicide apologized to IIT-Bombay for cheating
What's the story
Sahil Wakode, the second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, who died by suicide after he was caught cheating last month, reportedly admitted to his mistake in a written statement. Police said that Sahil had submitted a written apology to the institute and requested another chance. He also confessed to not being adequately prepared for the exam and was worried about his performance.
Cops
Wakode phoned friend shortly after being caught
Earlier reports had also claimed that Wakode phoned a female friend shortly after being caught, expressing regret over it.
He allegedly told her that he made a mistake during his thermodynamics paper and lamented the subsequent decision he took.
IIT Bombay had said the student was found using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT for answers.
Death probe
Probe into Sahil's death underway
Sahil was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after the examination incident.
The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating Wakode's death, has recorded the statements of over 40 people, including IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare and professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who is facing allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination from the deceased's parents, PTI reported, citing an official.
Professor Doolla has been named as an accused in the abetment-to-suicide case.
Harassment allegations
Allegations of caste-based harassment
Sahil's parents have alleged that he faced caste-based harassment and mental pressure at the institute. They have sought action against Professor Doolla and Director Kedare.
Doolla's statement was recorded by the Mumbai Crime Branch in October, where he denied allegations of caste-based harassment and said he had followed the institute's prescribed procedures.
He was removed from his administrative role as Dean of Administrative Affairs amid the controversy.