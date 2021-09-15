JEE-Advanced registrations to begin today after being postponed twice

The registrations for JEE-Advanced for admission to IITs will begin on Wednesday evening after being postponed twice due to a delay in the announcement of JEE-Mains results

The registrations for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs will begin on Wednesday evening after being postponed twice due to a delay in the announcement of JEE-Mains results. The results for JEE-Mains were announced post-midnight on Tuesday. While 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the exam, 18 candidates have shared the first rank.

Details

Registrations will be accepted till September 20

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced. According to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, the registration will begin on September 15 evening and will be accepted till 5:00 pm on September 20.

JEE-Advanced

JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3

The fee can be paid till September 21. JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3. Only the first 25,000 candidates who have qualified in JEE-Mains are eligible to apply for JEE-Advanced. Moreover, this year the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will consist of Paper I and Paper II, for a duration of three hours.

JEE-Mains

First two phases of JEE-Mains were conducted in February, March

Starting this year, JEE-Mains was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

Information

Third and fourth phases were held in July and August

The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2. The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

Further details

Over 9L students took the JEE-Mains exam this year

According to the media reports, over 10.48 lakh students had registered for all four sessions of JEE-Mains this year. Out of this, at least 9,39,008 took the exam. Notably, as many as 2,52,954 students appeared in all four sessions. Most students i.e. at least 6.21 lakh students appeared for JEE-Mains in the first phase, whereas the last phase saw the maximum number of registrations.