Delhi BMW crash: Court grants bail to Gaganpreet Kaur

A Delhi court has granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused in a fatal BMW crash that killed a senior Finance Ministry official. The Patiala House Court granted her bail on a ₹1 lakh bond with two sureties. The court imposed several conditions, including surrendering her passport and ensuring her presence at every hearing.

Ambulance scrutiny Court questions negligence of ambulance that reached accident site The court also raised questions about the negligence of the ambulance that reached the accident site. It observed that the ambulance arrived within seconds, but didn't take the injured to a hospital. The court asked, "What should be done with this ambulance? Are they not accused of the offense of death due to a negligent act?"

Crash aftermath Singh died from his injuries The accident occurred near Dhaula Kuan when Kaur's BMW hit a motorcycle carrying Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur. Singh died from his injuries, while his wife was critically injured. Investigators found that the couple was taken to Nulife Hospital in north Delhi, about 19km from the accident site.