At 9°C, Delhi records 1st single-digit minimum temperature of season
What's the story
Delhi has recorded its first single-digit minimum temperature of the season, with Safdarjung observatory recording 9°C on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that this is 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal and one degree lower than Wednesday's temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. Other weather stations in the city also recorded low temperatures, with Palam at 9.9°C and Lodhi Road at 9.4°C.
Air quality
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category
Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "poor" category.
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 226 at 7:05am on Thursday, slightly worse than Wednesday's AQI of 220.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that out of Delhi's 56 monitoring stations, 13 recorded "very poor" air quality, while 25 were in the "poor" category and 18 were "moderate."
Pollution levels
PM2.5 was major pollutant
The CPCB categorizes AQI from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (401-500).
PM2.5 was the major pollutant at 46 of the 56 stations reporting data at 6:00am, while PM10 was predominant at 10 stations.
The weather department has forecast mist during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 27 °C.
Crop burning
NASA satellite data detects 5,480 farm fires
Meanwhile, NASA's satellite data detected 5,480 farm fires in neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana. The data showed 4,864 cases in Punjab and 616 in Haryana.
However, the actual number of fires could be higher as farmers are reportedly burning crop residue later in the day to avoid detection by satellites.