Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "poor" category.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 226 at 7:05am on Thursday, slightly worse than Wednesday's AQI of 220.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that out of Delhi's 56 monitoring stations, 13 recorded "very poor" air quality, while 25 were in the "poor" category and 18 were "moderate."