Mission to secure release of other political prisoners: Asif Tanha

Asif Tanha and two other JNU students were granted bail by the High Court on June 15

Student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha, who was released on bail after being arrested under the UAPA in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, on Tuesday said securing the release of other political prisoners is their mission now. Tanha, a Jamia Millia Islamia student, who walked out of Tihar last week, met his mother, who had come down from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

Gratitude

Tanha thanked everyone who raised their voice for him

Tanha also expressed his gratitude toward his friends, his organization Students Islamic Organization of India, and civil society members who raised their voice for him and other political prisoners like him. "I want to say and write a lot, but the most important thing to emphasize is that Devangana, Natasha, and my release is a moment of joy, but not a victory," he said.

Twitter Post

Here is Tanha's Twitter post

I thank all my friends who prayed for my and other political prisoners' freedom and protested online and on-location, including activists from my organisation SIO, friends from Jamia and people from Delhi and various other parts of the country,



6/n pic.twitter.com/3BGRZbQudY — Asif Iqbal Tanha (@AsifTanhaJamia) June 22, 2021

Mission

Mission is also to stop the misuse of UAPA: Tanha

"Many of our friends are still languishing behind bars," he said. "Securing their release and putting a stop on the misuse of UAPA is our next mission. I hope that all those who have been arrested 4 Delhi Pogrom & Bhima Koregaon will be free soon & we will all once again crowd the streets, revive our democracy and establish social justice," he tweeted.

Courage

'My mother and family were my greatest source of courage'

While thanking God, who "gave me courage...to bear the jail atrocities and mental stress of court proceedings," he said that his mother and family were his greatest source of "courage and patience" after him. "Coming out of jail after 13 months and meeting my mother, family, friends, and fellow activists, I feel like a caged bird who found a new sky," he tweeted.

Quote

'Miracle for UAPA accused to get bail within 13 months'

"This sky is higher, weather more pleasant and inviting for a long flight," he tweeted. Tanha also thanked the team of lawyers, and said, "In today's India, it's nothing short of a miracle for a UAPA accused to step out of prison within 13 months."

Twitter Post

Here is Tanha's tweet

My family and I have profound appreciation and gratitude for my lawyers. In today's India, It's nothing short of a miracle for a UAPA accused to step out of prison within 13 months. But Adv.Siddharth Aggarwal, Adv.Sowjhanya Shankaran and Adv.Siddharth Satija made it reality



4/n pic.twitter.com/rHYV8Cqg7E — Asif Iqbal Tanha (@AsifTanhaJamia) June 22, 2021

Bail

The three students were granted bail on June 15

The High Court had on June 15 granted bail to Tanha and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal saying in anxiety to suppress dissent the State has blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a "sad day for democracy." The trio walked out of Tihar on June 17.