MCD proposes hefty fines for waste management violations: Details here
What's the story
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a new penalty system under the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2026. The fines range from ₹500 to ₹1.5 lakh for various waste management violations, including open burning of garbage and littering. The MCD Standing Committee approved these rules on Thursday, which apply to individuals, commercial establishments, industries, and bulk waste generators.
Penalty details
Fines for residential and non-residential properties
Under the new rules, residential properties can be fined up to ₹500 for improper waste management.
Marriage halls, party lawns, and similar venues under 5,000 square meters could be fined ₹15,000 for not segregating waste.
Clubs and cinema halls may have to pay a fine of ₹7,500, while other non-residential establishments will be fined ₹1,000.
Increased fines
Penalties for open burning and littering
The MCD has also proposed a strict fine of ₹10,000 for open burning of garbage.
Littering in public places will attract a penalty of ₹1,000.
Street vendors who fail to handle waste properly may be penalized with a fine of ₹500, whereas owners or drivers of goods vehicles who litter could incur a fine of ₹5,000.
Business penalties
Fines for hotels, restaurants, and manufacturers
Hotels could be fined ₹75,000 for not managing waste, while restaurants could face a fine of ₹30,000.
Manufacturers and brand owners selling disposable products without a system to collect packaging waste could be fined up to ₹1.5 lakh.
Industrial units not replacing fuel requirements with refuse-derived fuel (RDF) will also face the same penalty.
Penalty escalation
Annual increase of 5% in penalty amounts proposed
The MCD has proposed an annual increase of 5% in penalty amounts from January 1.
In case of repeat violations, fines may be imposed for every default on a daily or monthly basis depending on the nature of the offense.
The new bye-laws are aimed at improving waste management practices and tackling Delhi's deteriorating air quality levels.