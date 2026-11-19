Delhi's AQI nears 500 again
What's the story
Delhi's air pollution has worsened again, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing 500 on Thursday morning. The AQI touched a staggering 502 at 8:30am according to data from AQI.in. At 9:31am the index stood at a worrying 485, with PM10 concentration being recorded at an alarming level of 484. This is 10 times higher than the World Health Organization's safe limit for PM10 particles.
Policy update
GRAP Stage-III restrictions lifted
The spike in pollution comes just two days after authorities lifted Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had revoked GRAP-III after an initial improvement in Delhi's AQI.
However, measures under GRAP Stages I and II continue to be enforced as the city battles with deteriorating air quality.
Weather impact
Unfavorable weather conditions for pollution dispersion
The worsening air quality can be attributed to the prevailing weather conditions in Delhi.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light winds and calm conditions during morning hours, which were likely to restrict polluted air movement.
The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's air quality forecast system also predicts unfavorable conditions for pollution dispersion on Thursday.
These weather patterns allow emissions from vehicles, construction activities, and road dust to settle closer to the ground, with less wind to carry pollutants away.