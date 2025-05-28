SC fines DDA officials ₹25,000 for deforestation in Ridge area
What's the story
The Supreme Court has dropped contempt proceedings against Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officers who were accused of allowing unauthorized tree felling in the Ridge area.
The court had earlier issued a notice to the officers for contempt of court under a 1996 order that required prior approval for such actions.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh observed that the actions fell under criminal contempt but decided to take a lenient approach considering it was an administrative misjudgment.
Ruling details
Court's ruling on DDA officers' actions
The Supreme Court bench observed, "There are two categories (of contempt of court): malafide abuse of power and genuine administrative misjudgment."
They noted that the tree felling was done to widen roads for a hospital, which was a necessity for access to quality medical care.
Nevertheless, the court ordered each responsible DDA officer to pay ₹25,000 as a fine.
Afforestation plan
Court's directive for compensatory afforestation
The court also ordered a three-member committee to look into compensatory afforestation for the trees that were cut.
The DDA was directed to complete road construction work and consider planting dense trees along both sides of the road.
The case involved allegations of cutting over 600 trees in the Ridge area without Supreme Court approval for widening a road to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) hospital.
Acknowledgment and measures
DDA's acknowledgment and proposed compensatory measures
The DDA had earlier admitted to the unauthorized tree felling and suggested compensatory measures, including planting about 70,000 saplings over 185 acres in Delhi.
In April 2024, a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai issued a contempt notice to DDA for tree felling in the Ridge area.
Another bench led by Justice AS Oka also initiated separate contempt proceedings on the same issue, during which Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's alleged involvement was noted.