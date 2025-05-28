What's the story

The Supreme Court has dropped contempt proceedings against Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officers who were accused of allowing unauthorized tree felling in the Ridge area.

The court had earlier issued a notice to the officers for contempt of court under a 1996 order that required prior approval for such actions.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh observed that the actions fell under criminal contempt but decided to take a lenient approach considering it was an administrative misjudgment.